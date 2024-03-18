NuScale Power Corporation (SMR) Gains 8.43%, Causing Bears To Win

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) has a beta value of 0.93 and has seen 8.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $602.72M, closed the last trade at $7.85 per share which meant it gained $0.61 on the day or 8.43% during that session. The SMR stock price is -20.64% off its 52-week high price of $9.47 and 76.94% above the 52-week low of $1.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.51 million shares.

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) trade information

Sporting 8.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMR stock price touched $7.85 or saw a rise of 3.8%. Year-to-date, NuScale Power Corporation shares have moved 138.60%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.99%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR) have changed 180.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.13.