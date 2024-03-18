Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 0.58 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.51M, closed the recent trade at $0.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -7.34% during that session. The NAK stock price is -38.71% off its 52-week high price of $0.43 and 32.26% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.32 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.05 million shares.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) trade information

Sporting -7.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NAK stock price touched $0.31 or saw a rise of 12.06%. Year-to-date, Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares have moved -5.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (AMEX:NAK) have changed 23.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.85 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.73.