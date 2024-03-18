Nikola Corp (NKLA) Gains 7.30%, Causing Bears To Win

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) has a beta value of 1.95 and has seen 83.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $859.87M, closed the last trade at $0.64 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 7.30% during that session. The NKLA stock price is -479.69% off its 52-week high price of $3.71 and 18.75% above the 52-week low of $0.52. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 81.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 98.71 million shares.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) trade information

Sporting 7.30% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NKLA stock price touched $0.64 or saw a rise of 8.55%. Year-to-date, Nikola Corp shares have moved -26.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nikola Corp (NASDAQ:NKLA) have changed -9.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 216.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.48.