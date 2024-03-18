NFT Ltd. (MI): What Makes The Stock Attractive?

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) has a beta value of 2.82 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.35M, closed the recent trade at $0.21 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.25% during that session. The MI stock price is -290.48% off its 52-week high price of $0.82 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 476.66K shares.

NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) trade information

Sporting -6.25% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MI stock price touched $0.21 or saw a rise of 17.97%. Year-to-date, NFT Ltd. shares have moved 13.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NFT Ltd. (AMEX:MI) have changed 5.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.18 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.31.