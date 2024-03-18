Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ: EGOX) Shocks Wall Street This Week With A -10.15% Stock Price Decline

Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) has a beta value of -0.34 and has seen 7.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.47M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it -10.15% during that session. The EGOX stock price is -21233.33% off its 52-week high price of $12.80 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.

Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) trade information

Sporting -10.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EGOX stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 42.69%. Year-to-date, Next.e.GO N.V. shares have moved -87.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) have changed -51.50%.