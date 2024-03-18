Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) has a beta value of -0.34 and has seen 7.36 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.47M, closed the last trade at $0.06 per share which meant it -10.15% during that session. The EGOX stock price is -21233.33% off its 52-week high price of $12.80 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.67 million shares.
Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) trade information
Sporting -10.15% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EGOX stock price touched $0.06 or saw a rise of 42.69%. Year-to-date, Next.e.GO N.V. shares have moved -87.33%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX) have changed -51.50%.
Next.e.GO N.V. (EGOX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -99.46% over the past 6 months.
EGOX Dividends
Next.e.GO N.V. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Next.e.GO N.V. (NASDAQ:EGOX)’s Major holders
Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Next.e.GO N.V. The top two institutional holders are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. with over 0.56 million shares worth more than $32499.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. held 0.59% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 73990.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4321.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund and Franklin K2 Alternative Strategies Fd. As of Oct 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.03% shares in the company for having 26250.0 shares of worth $1533.0 while later fund manager owns 2308.0 shares of worth $134.0 as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.