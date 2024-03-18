Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) has a beta value of -7.04 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.23M, closed the last trade at $9.17 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 12.65% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -21.05% off its 52-week high price of $11.10 and 73.72% above the 52-week low of $2.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information

Sporting 12.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNMD stock price touched $9.17 or saw a rise of 8.21%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine Inc shares have moved 150.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 109.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.