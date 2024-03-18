Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) has a beta value of -7.04 and has seen 4.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $258.23M, closed the last trade at $9.17 per share which meant it gained $1.03 on the day or 12.65% during that session. The MNMD stock price is -21.05% off its 52-week high price of $11.10 and 73.72% above the 52-week low of $2.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.6 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.64 million shares.
Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) trade information
Sporting 12.65% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MNMD stock price touched $9.17 or saw a rise of 8.21%. Year-to-date, Mind Medicine Inc shares have moved 150.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD) have changed 109.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.11.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Mind Medicine Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 112.76% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 30.33%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.40% and 51.30% for the next quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.29% over the past 5 years.
MNMD Dividends
Mind Medicine Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 02 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:MNMD)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.71% with a share float percentage of 7.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Mind Medicine Inc having a total of 125 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. with over 0.8 million shares worth more than $2.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Alyeska Investment Group, L.p. held 1.99% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.57 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.03 million and represent 1.42% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.38% shares in the company for having 0.55 million shares of worth $1.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.63 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.