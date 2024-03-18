Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) has a beta value of 2.83 and has seen 4.43 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.25B, closed the last trade at $1782.36 per share which meant it gained $105.51 on the day or 6.29% during that session. The MSTR stock price is 0.47% off its 52-week high price of $1774.00 and 87.85% above the 52-week low of $216.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.93 million shares.

Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) trade information

Sporting 6.29% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MSTR stock price touched $1782.36 or saw a rise of 1.8%. Year-to-date, Microstrategy Inc. shares have moved 182.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microstrategy Inc. (NASDAQ:MSTR) have changed 131.51%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.77.