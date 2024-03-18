Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX: MTNB) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 3.83 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $65.18M, closed the last trade at $0.30 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 26.00% during that session. The MTNB stock price is -196.67% off its 52-week high price of $0.89 and 63.33% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.04 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 982.83K shares.

Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) trade information

Sporting 26.00% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MTNB stock price touched $0.30. Year-to-date, Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc shares have moved 38.76%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc (AMEX:MTNB) have changed 42.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.67.