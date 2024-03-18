Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 22.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $717.21M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -413.53% off its 52-week high price of $8.73 and -1.76% below the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.88 million shares.
Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information
Sporting -3.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAZR stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 20.19%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc shares have moved -49.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -35.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.33.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Luminar Technologies Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -66.73% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 28.74%, compared to 10.80% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 9.50% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 65.10%.
8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $21.05 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.04 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -416.28% over the past 5 years.
LAZR Dividends
Luminar Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 07 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 45.41% with a share float percentage of 50.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Luminar Technologies Inc having a total of 340 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 23.49 million shares worth more than $161.61 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 8.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 19.41 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $133.51 million and represent 6.62% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Delaware Ivy Science and Technology Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 7.72 million shares of worth $53.12 million while later fund manager owns 7.07 million shares of worth $48.63 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.41% of company’s outstanding stock.