Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) has a beta value of 1.50 and has seen 22.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $717.21M, closed the last trade at $1.70 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -3.68% during that session. The LAZR stock price is -413.53% off its 52-week high price of $8.73 and -1.76% below the 52-week low of $1.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.88 million shares.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) trade information

Sporting -3.68% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LAZR stock price touched $1.70 or saw a rise of 20.19%. Year-to-date, Luminar Technologies Inc shares have moved -49.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -17.87%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) have changed -35.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 85.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 12.33.