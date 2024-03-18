Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) has seen 12.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the last trade at $6.47 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 8.01% during that session. The LAC stock price is -91.34% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 41.11% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information
Sporting 8.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LAC stock price touched $6.47 or saw a rise of 15.42%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares have moved 1.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) have changed 43.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 40.15% over the past 5 years.
LAC Dividends
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) is expected to release its next earnings report between March 29 and April 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.56% with a share float percentage of 25.66%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) having a total of 250 institutions that hold shares in the company.