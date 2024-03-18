Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (LAC) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) has seen 12.55 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.05B, closed the last trade at $6.47 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 8.01% during that session. The LAC stock price is -91.34% off its 52-week high price of $12.38 and 41.11% above the 52-week low of $3.81. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) trade information

Sporting 8.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LAC stock price touched $6.47 or saw a rise of 15.42%. Year-to-date, Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) shares have moved 1.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lithium Americas Corp (NewCo) (NYSE:LAC) have changed 43.14%. Short interest in the company has seen 15.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.37.