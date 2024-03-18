Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE: LICY) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) has a beta value of 0.96 and has seen 9.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $136.69M, closed the last trade at $0.76 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 8.15% during that session. The LICY stock price is -710.53% off its 52-week high price of $6.16 and 53.95% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 17.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.73 million shares.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) trade information

Sporting 8.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LICY stock price touched $0.76 or saw a rise of 15.56%. Year-to-date, Li-Cycle Holdings Corp shares have moved 30.54%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 80.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) have changed 77.74%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.88 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.48.