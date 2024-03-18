Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Slumps 4.10%, A Gain For Bears

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.50M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.10% during that session. The JFBR stock price is -2633.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.48 and 11.9% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 311.48K shares.

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information

Sporting 4.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JFBR stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 71.03%. Year-to-date, Jeffs Brands Ltd shares have moved -86.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -73.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) have changed -81.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 70040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.