Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) Slumps 4.10%, A Gain For Bears

Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) has a beta value of 2.18 and has seen 1.1 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.50M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.10% during that session. The JFBR stock price is -2633.33% off its 52-week high price of $11.48 and 11.9% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.85 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 311.48K shares.
Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) trade information
Sporting 4.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JFBR stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 71.03%. Year-to-date, Jeffs Brands Ltd shares have moved -86.26%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -73.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR) have changed -81.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 70040.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 3.34.
Jeffs Brands Ltd (JFBR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -87.53% over the past 6 months.
JFBR Dividends
Jeffs Brands Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Jeffs Brands Ltd (NASDAQ:JFBR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 19.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.00% with a share float percentage of 0.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jeffs Brands Ltd having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are HRT Financial LP with over 21332.0 shares worth more than $15999.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, HRT Financial LP held 0.29% of shares outstanding.