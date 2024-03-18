Irobot Corp Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 0.5 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $269.25M, closed the recent trade at $9.63 per share which meant it lost -$0.36 on the day or -3.60% during that session. The IRBT stock price is -434.68% off its 52-week high price of $51.49 and 4.57% above the 52-week low of $9.19. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.79 million shares.

Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) trade information

Sporting -3.60% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IRBT stock price touched $9.63 or saw a rise of 9.92%. Year-to-date, Irobot Corp shares have moved -75.12%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -10.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Irobot Corp (NASDAQ:IRBT) have changed -22.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.77.