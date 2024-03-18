Investors In Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) Will Start Making Money Again

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -12.94% during that session. The JTAI stock price is -1761.7% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 29.79% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information

Sporting -12.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JTAI stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 32.86%. Year-to-date, Jet.AI Inc shares have moved -34.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) have changed 14.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 28230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.