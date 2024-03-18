Investors In Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) Will Start Making Money Again

Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) has a beta value of 0.50 and has seen 1.45 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.61M, closed the recent trade at $0.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.14 on the day or -12.94% during that session. The JTAI stock price is -1761.7% off its 52-week high price of $17.50 and 29.79% above the 52-week low of $0.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.5 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.33 million shares.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) trade information
Sporting -12.94% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the JTAI stock price touched $0.94 or saw a rise of 32.86%. Year-to-date, Jet.AI Inc shares have moved -34.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI) have changed 14.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 28230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.25.
Jet.AI Inc (JTAI) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -69.07% over the past 6 months. 1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
JTAI Dividends
Jet.AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Jet.AI Inc (NASDAQ:JTAI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 63.53% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.41% with a share float percentage of 14.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jet.AI Inc having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company.