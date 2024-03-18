Investors In CommScope Holding Company Inc (COMM) Will Start Making Money Again

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) has a beta value of 1.97 and has seen 11.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $320.53M, closed the last trade at $1.51 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 3.42% during that session. The COMM stock price is -339.74% off its 52-week high price of $6.64 and 41.06% above the 52-week low of $0.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) trade information

Sporting 3.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the COMM stock price touched $1.51 or saw a rise of 11.18%. Year-to-date, CommScope Holding Company Inc shares have moved -46.45%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CommScope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) have changed -28.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.37.