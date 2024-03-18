Investor Trust Slackened After Genius Group Ltd (AMEX: GNS) Shares Gained By $0.02

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) has a beta value of 12.10 and has seen 14.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.64M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 5.77% during that session. The GNS stock price is -664.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.21 and 42.86% above the 52-week low of $0.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.36 million shares.

Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) trade information

Sporting 5.77% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GNS stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 12.5%. Year-to-date, Genius Group Ltd shares have moved -36.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genius Group Ltd (AMEX:GNS) have changed 19.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.71.