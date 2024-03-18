Investor Trust Slackened After Biolase Inc (NASDAQ: BIOL) Shares Gained By $0.01

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) has a beta value of 0.63 and has seen 1.52 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.28M, closed the last trade at $0.14 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 3.04% during that session. The BIOL stock price is -33542.86% off its 52-week high price of $47.10 and 7.14% above the 52-week low of $0.13. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.45 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.19 million shares.

Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) trade information

Sporting 3.04% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BIOL stock price touched $0.14 or saw a rise of 1.34%. Year-to-date, Biolase Inc shares have moved -87.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Biolase Inc (NASDAQ:BIOL) have changed -7.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.