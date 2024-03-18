Investor Trust Slackened After AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) Shares Dropped By -$0.07

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 1.43 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.15B, closed the recent trade at $4.37 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -1.58% during that session. The AMC stock price is -1157.89% off its 52-week high price of $54.97 and 17.85% above the 52-week low of $3.59. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.35 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 15.10 million shares.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Sporting -1.58% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the AMC stock price touched $4.37 or saw a rise of 3.74%. Year-to-date, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc shares have moved -28.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) have changed -10.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 31.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.