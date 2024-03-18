Investor Confidence Shakens After SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Share Prices Gain $0.54

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 126.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the last trade at $8.91 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 6.45% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -15.04% off its 52-week high price of $10.25 and 83.28% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 102.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.42 million shares.
SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information
Sporting 6.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SOUN stock price touched $8.91 or saw a rise of 13.07%. Year-to-date, SoundHound AI Inc shares have moved 320.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) have changed 295.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.
SoundHound AI Inc (SOUN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that SoundHound AI Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 314.42% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 23.68%, compared to 6.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 30.80% and 20.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 51.50%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $10.1 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $6.71 million and $8.06 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 50.60% for the current quarter and 70.80% for the next.
SOUN Dividends
SoundHound AI Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.