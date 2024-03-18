Investor Confidence Shakens After SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ: SOUN) Share Prices Gain $0.54

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) has a beta value of 3.20 and has seen 126.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.20B, closed the last trade at $8.91 per share which meant it gained $0.54 on the day or 6.45% during that session. The SOUN stock price is -15.04% off its 52-week high price of $10.25 and 83.28% above the 52-week low of $1.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 102.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 48.42 million shares.

SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) trade information

Sporting 6.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SOUN stock price touched $8.91 or saw a rise of 13.07%. Year-to-date, SoundHound AI Inc shares have moved 320.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 52.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SoundHound AI Inc (NASDAQ:SOUN) have changed 295.12%. Short interest in the company has seen 35.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.