Investor Confidence Shakens After Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) Share Prices Loss -$0.04

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the recent trade at $3.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The IAG stock price is -9.87% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 34.54% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.91 million shares.
Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information
Sporting -1.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IAG stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Iamgold Corp. shares have moved 20.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) have changed 20.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Iamgold Corp. (IAG) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Iamgold Corp. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 0.00%, compared to 2.70% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 27.00%.
2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $235.87 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $275.09 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $200.6 million and $238.8 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 17.60% for the current quarter and 15.20% for the next.
IAG Dividends
Iamgold Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.73% with a share float percentage of 60.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Iamgold Corp. having a total of 239 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 48.12 million shares worth more than $146.74 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 9.71% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc., with the holding of over 35.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $109.11 million and represent 7.22% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 5.22% shares in the company for having 25.88 million shares of worth $78.92 million while later fund manager owns 17.97 million shares of worth $54.8 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.63% of company’s outstanding stock.