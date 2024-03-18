Investor Confidence Shakens After Iamgold Corp. (NYSE: IAG) Share Prices Loss -$0.04

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) has a beta value of 1.66 and has seen 0.56 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.50B, closed the recent trade at $3.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -1.19% during that session. The IAG stock price is -9.87% off its 52-week high price of $3.34 and 34.54% above the 52-week low of $1.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.91 million shares.

Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Sporting -1.19% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IAG stock price touched $3.04 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Iamgold Corp. shares have moved 20.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iamgold Corp. (NYSE:IAG) have changed 20.28%. Short interest in the company has seen 13.15 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.52.