Investor Confidence Is Shaken After X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: XFOR) Share Prices Gained By $0.09

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) has a beta value of 0.44 and has seen 3.54 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $155.18M, closed the last trade at $0.93 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 10.71% during that session. The XFOR stock price is -177.42% off its 52-week high price of $2.58 and 38.71% above the 52-week low of $0.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.39 million shares.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Sporting 10.71% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XFOR stock price touched $0.93 or saw a rise of 3.48%. Year-to-date, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 10.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) have changed -1.80%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.52.