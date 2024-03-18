Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.01

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.72M, closed the recent trade at $7.62 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -11.72% during that session. The ABEO stock price is -18.24% off its 52-week high price of $9.01 and 70.6% above the 52-week low of $2.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.61K shares.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information
Sporting -11.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ABEO stock price touched $7.62 or saw a rise of 14.09%. Year-to-date, Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 52.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have changed 17.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc (ABEO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 89.05% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 50.52%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -130.70% and 5.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 147.50%.
ABEO Dividends
Abeona Therapeutics Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 5.67% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 66.13% with a share float percentage of 70.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abeona Therapeutics Inc having a total of 64 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with over 1.76 million shares worth more than $7.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. held 7.11% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 1.4 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.65 million and represent 5.66% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.66% shares in the company for having 0.41 million shares of worth $1.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.2 million shares of worth $0.82 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.82% of company’s outstanding stock.