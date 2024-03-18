Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ABEO) Share Prices Dropped By -$1.01

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) has a beta value of 1.47 and has seen 0.47 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $188.72M, closed the recent trade at $7.62 per share which meant it lost -$1.01 on the day or -11.72% during that session. The ABEO stock price is -18.24% off its 52-week high price of $9.01 and 70.6% above the 52-week low of $2.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 326.61K shares.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) trade information

Sporting -11.72% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ABEO stock price touched $7.62 or saw a rise of 14.09%. Year-to-date, Abeona Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 52.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.45%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) have changed 17.39%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.64 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.