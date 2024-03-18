Investor Confidence Dwindles After Voxeljet AG ADR. (NASDAQ: VJET) Shares Gain By About 0.02

Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The VJET stock price is -416.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.53K shares.
Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) trade information
Sporting 4.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VJET stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 52.94%. Year-to-date, Voxeljet AG ADR shares have moved -62.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) have changed -56.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 10090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.
Voxeljet AG ADR (VJET) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -55.83% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.70%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.66 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $13.55 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023. Year-ago sales stood $6.14 million and $12.08 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 8.60% for the current quarter and 12.10% for the next.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.05% over the past 5 years.
VJET Dividends
Voxeljet AG ADR is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET)’s Major holders
Insiders own 21.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.45% with a share float percentage of 19.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Voxeljet AG ADR having a total of 22 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are AWM Investment Company, Inc. with over 1.36 million shares worth more than $2.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, AWM Investment Company, Inc. held 5.63% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Axxcess Wealth Management, LLC, with the holding of over 10600.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18550.0 and represent 0.04% of shares outstanding.