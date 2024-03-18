Investor Confidence Dwindles After Voxeljet AG ADR. (NASDAQ: VJET) Shares Gain By About 0.02

Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) has a beta value of 1.14 and has seen 0.4 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.40M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The VJET stock price is -416.67% off its 52-week high price of $2.48 and 16.67% above the 52-week low of $0.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 34.53K shares.

Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VJET stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 52.94%. Year-to-date, Voxeljet AG ADR shares have moved -62.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -51.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Voxeljet AG ADR (NASDAQ:VJET) have changed -56.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 10090.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.55.