Investor Confidence Dwindles After SeaStar Medical Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ICU) Shares Gain By About 0.03

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) has a beta value of -1.15 and has seen 4.77 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.57M, closed the last trade at $0.85 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 4.02% during that session. The ICU stock price is -194.12% off its 52-week high price of $2.50 and 81.18% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.48 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.22 million shares.

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) trade information

Sporting 4.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ICU stock price touched $0.85 or saw a rise of 22.73%. Year-to-date, SeaStar Medical Holding Corp shares have moved 92.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ICU) have changed -0.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.41.