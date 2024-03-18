Investor Confidence Dwindles After Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Shares Drop By About -0.77

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) has a beta value of 6.86 and has seen 4.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $640.87M, closed the last trade at $10.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -6.67% during that session. The PGY stock price is -215.03% off its 52-week high price of $33.96 and 13.17% above the 52-week low of $9.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information
Sporting -6.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PGY stock price touched $10.78 or saw a rise of 40.38%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have moved -34.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed -27.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (PGY) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -52.47% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 633.33%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 105.60% and 110.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 26.30%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $225.96 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $236.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $186.64 million and $195.61 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 21.10% for the current quarter and 21.10% for the next.
PGY Dividends
Pagaya Technologies Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY)’s Major holders
Insiders own 23.32% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 37.20% with a share float percentage of 48.51%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pagaya Technologies Ltd having a total of 95 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. with over 98.11 million shares worth more than $137.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Viola Ventures V.c. Management 4 Ltd. held 18.37% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd, with the holding of over 42.72 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $59.8 million and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Global X Fds-Global X FinTech Thematic ETF. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.18% shares in the company for having 0.94 million shares of worth $1.48 million while later fund manager owns 0.6 million shares of worth $0.95 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.11% of company’s outstanding stock.