Investor Confidence Dwindles After Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Shares Drop By About -0.77

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) has a beta value of 6.86 and has seen 4.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $640.87M, closed the last trade at $10.78 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -6.67% during that session. The PGY stock price is -215.03% off its 52-week high price of $33.96 and 13.17% above the 52-week low of $9.36. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.01 million shares.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) trade information

Sporting -6.67% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the PGY stock price touched $10.78 or saw a rise of 40.38%. Year-to-date, Pagaya Technologies Ltd shares have moved -34.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -41.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:PGY) have changed -27.55%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.