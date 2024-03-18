Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR) Gain 8.28%, Marking Win By Bears

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) has a beta value of 0.21 and has seen 5.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $115.45M, closed the last trade at $5.49 per share which meant it gained $0.42 on the day or 8.28% during that session. The LUNR stock price is -193.99% off its 52-week high price of $16.14 and 61.93% above the 52-week low of $2.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.8 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.94 million shares.

Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) trade information

Sporting 8.28% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the LUNR stock price touched $5.49 or saw a rise of 11.02%. Year-to-date, Intuitive Machines Inc shares have moved 114.87%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Intuitive Machines Inc (NASDAQ:LUNR) have changed 10.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.23.