Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) Shares Are Down -85.49% YTD

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.43M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it -0.99% during that session. The IVP stock price is -8100.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.50 million shares.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information
Sporting -0.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IVP stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 41.18%. Year-to-date, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. shares have moved -85.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) have changed -55.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -96.67% over the past 6 months.
IVP Dividends
Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.81% with a share float percentage of 2.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bartlett & Co. with over 0.15 million shares worth more than $0.2 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Bartlett & Co. held 3.45% of shares outstanding.