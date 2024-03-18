Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (IVP) Shares Are Down -85.49% YTD

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $0.43M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it -0.99% during that session. The IVP stock price is -8100.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.10 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.04. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 21.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.50 million shares.

Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) trade information

Sporting -0.99% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IVP stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 41.18%. Year-to-date, Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. shares have moved -85.49%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -9.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspire Veterinary Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IVP) have changed -55.91%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.