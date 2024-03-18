ImmunityBio Inc (IBRX) Shares Are Up 258.74% So Far This Year

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) has a beta value of 1.09 and has seen 8.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.43B, closed the last trade at $5.13 per share which meant it gained $0.22 on the day or 4.48% during that session. The IBRX stock price is -35.09% off its 52-week high price of $6.93 and 76.41% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.10 million shares.

ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) trade information

Sporting 4.48% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IBRX stock price touched $5.13 or saw a rise of 7.4%. Year-to-date, ImmunityBio Inc shares have moved 2.19%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ImmunityBio Inc (NASDAQ:IBRX) have changed 12.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 51.55 million shares shorted with days to cover at 11.49.