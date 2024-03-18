Immuneering Corp (IMRX) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2024

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) has a beta value of -0.77 and has seen 3.59 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $55.92M, closed the last trade at $1.91 per share which meant it lost -$0.99 on the day or -34.14% during that session. The IMRX stock price is -648.17% off its 52-week high price of $14.29 and -46.6% below the 52-week low of $2.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.09 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 167.29K shares.

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) trade information

Sporting -34.14% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IMRX stock price touched $1.91 or saw a rise of 71.28%. Year-to-date, Immuneering Corp shares have moved -74.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -70.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) have changed -70.52%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 57.7.