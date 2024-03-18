Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Estimation And Forecast

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.85M, closed the recent trade at $3.35 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The HUMA stock price is -67.16% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 41.49% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.69K shares.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information

Sporting 3.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HUMA stock price touched $3.35 or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, Humacyte Inc shares have moved 17.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) have changed -24.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.6.