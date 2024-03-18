Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Estimation And Forecast

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 0.44 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.85M, closed the recent trade at $3.35 per share which meant it gained $0.11 on the day or 3.40% during that session. The HUMA stock price is -67.16% off its 52-week high price of $5.60 and 41.49% above the 52-week low of $1.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.01 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 819.69K shares.
Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) trade information
Sporting 3.40% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HUMA stock price touched $3.35 or saw a rise of 4.83%. Year-to-date, Humacyte Inc shares have moved 17.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA) have changed -24.89%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.95 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.6.
Humacyte Inc (HUMA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Humacyte Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -25.58%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -500.00% and 33.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -96.20%.
7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60k for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $20k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
HUMA Dividends
Humacyte Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on March 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ:HUMA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 32.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 15.54% with a share float percentage of 22.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Humacyte Inc having a total of 127 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.3 million shares worth more than $12.31 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 4.16% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 2.97 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.49 million and represent 2.87% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.57% shares in the company for having 1.62 million shares of worth $4.64 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $5.42 million as of Aug 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.