How Will Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ: STI) Perform In Months To Come?

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) has a beta value of -0.71 and has seen 25.08 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.44M, closed the last trade at $1.74 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 33.85% during that session. The STI stock price is -695.98% off its 52-week high price of $13.85 and 78.74% above the 52-week low of $0.37. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.41 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.39 million shares.

Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) trade information

Sporting 33.85% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the STI stock price touched $1.74 or saw a rise of 43.51%. Year-to-date, Solidion Technology Inc shares have moved -77.40%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 124.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Solidion Technology Inc (NASDAQ:STI) have changed 114.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.