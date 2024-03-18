How Will Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Perform In Months To Come?

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the last trade at $10.59 per share which meant it gained $1.82 on the day or 20.75% during that session. The PHUN stock price is -277.71% off its 52-week high price of $40.00 and 66.95% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information

Sporting 20.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PHUN stock price touched $10.59 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, Phunware Inc shares have moved 158.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) have changed -29.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.