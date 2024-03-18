How Will Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) Perform In Months To Come?

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) has a beta value of 2.43 and has seen 1.91 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the last trade at $10.59 per share which meant it gained $1.82 on the day or 20.75% during that session. The PHUN stock price is -277.71% off its 52-week high price of $40.00 and 66.95% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.32 million shares.
Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) trade information
Sporting 20.75% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PHUN stock price touched $10.59 or saw a rise of 4.42%. Year-to-date, Phunware Inc shares have moved 158.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN) have changed -29.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.12 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.23.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Phunware Inc (PHUN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Phunware Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 83.77%, compared to 20.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 55.60% and 62.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -77.80%.
4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -125.12% over the past 5 years.
PHUN Dividends
Phunware Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 09 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Phunware Inc (NASDAQ:PHUN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 7.88% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.06% with a share float percentage of 5.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Phunware Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $2.12 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 0.06% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 95798.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.01 million and represent 0.03% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.02% shares in the company for having 68694.0 shares of worth $0.73 million while later fund manager owns 26461.0 shares of worth $0.28 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.