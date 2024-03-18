How Will NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Perform In The Next Few Months?

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.67M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 11.84% during that session. The NRXP stock price is -135.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and 56.86% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information
Sporting 11.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NRXP stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 11.57%. Year-to-date, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 10.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) have changed 5.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NRXP) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 78.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 31.15%, compared to 11.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 56.20% and 68.80% for the next quarter.
NRXP Dividends
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 28 and April 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s Major holders
Insiders own 31.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.49% with a share float percentage of 6.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc having a total of 38 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Armistice Capital, LLC with over 5.64 million shares worth more than $2.73 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Armistice Capital, LLC held 6.90% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.71 million and represent 1.81% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.20% shares in the company for having 0.98 million shares of worth $0.47 million while later fund manager owns 0.45 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.