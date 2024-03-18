How Will NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: NRXP) Perform In The Next Few Months?

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) has a beta value of 0.98 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $46.67M, closed the recent trade at $0.51 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 11.84% during that session. The NRXP stock price is -135.29% off its 52-week high price of $1.20 and 56.86% above the 52-week low of $0.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.86 million shares.

NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) trade information

Sporting 11.84% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NRXP stock price touched $0.51 or saw a rise of 11.57%. Year-to-date, NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc shares have moved 10.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NRX Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:NRXP) have changed 5.17%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.39.