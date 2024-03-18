How Will NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) Perform In Months To Come?

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.94B, closed the recent trade at $7.31 per share which meant it lost -$0.12 on the day or -1.62% during that session. The NXE stock price is -13.68% off its 52-week high price of $8.31 and 52.26% above the 52-week low of $3.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 6.70 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) trade information

Sporting -1.62% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NXE stock price touched $7.31 or saw a rise of 6.52%. Year-to-date, NexGen Energy Ltd shares have moved 4.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.81%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE:NXE) have changed -2.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 39.98 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.65.