How Will Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of -0.02 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.78M, closed the last trade at $7.10 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 4.87% during that session. The APM stock price is -146.34% off its 52-week high price of $17.49 and 80.99% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information

Sporting 4.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the APM stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 20.49%. Year-to-date, Aptorum Group Ltd shares have moved 189.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) have changed 340.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 342.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.