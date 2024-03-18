How Will Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ: APM) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) has a beta value of -0.02 and has seen 2.04 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.78M, closed the last trade at $7.10 per share which meant it gained $0.33 on the day or 4.87% during that session. The APM stock price is -146.34% off its 52-week high price of $17.49 and 80.99% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.32 million shares.
Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) trade information
Sporting 4.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the APM stock price touched $7.10 or saw a rise of 20.49%. Year-to-date, Aptorum Group Ltd shares have moved 189.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM) have changed 340.99%. Short interest in the company has seen 342.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.
Aptorum Group Ltd (APM) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have gained 218.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 70.50%.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -26.55% over the past 5 years.
APM Dividends
Aptorum Group Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between April 28 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Aptorum Group Ltd (NASDAQ:APM)’s Major holders
Insiders own 14.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.49% with a share float percentage of 1.75%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Aptorum Group Ltd having a total of 3 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 36467.0 shares worth more than $98460.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 2.12% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 7190.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19413.0 and represent 0.42% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.05% shares in the company for having 35251.0 shares of worth $79843.0 while later fund manager owns 2413.0 shares of worth $7576.0 as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.14% of company’s outstanding stock.