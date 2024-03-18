How Is U Power Ltd. (NASDAQ: UCAR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) has seen 42.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.88M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it 17.60% during that session. The UCAR stock price is -149900.0% off its 52-week high price of $75.00 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.83 million shares.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information
Sporting 17.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UCAR stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 23.55%. Year-to-date, U Power Ltd shares have moved -70.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) have changed -34.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
U Power Ltd (UCAR) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -98.77% over the past 6 months.
UCAR Dividends
U Power Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR)’s Major holders
Insiders own 71.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.09% with a share float percentage of 38.78%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U Power Ltd having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 38122.0 shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.07% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Bank of Montreal/Can/, with the holding of over 25000.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.18 million and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.