How Is U Power Ltd. (NASDAQ: UCAR) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) has seen 42.7 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.88M, closed the last trade at $0.05 per share which meant it 17.60% during that session. The UCAR stock price is -149900.0% off its 52-week high price of $75.00 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.05. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 18.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 29.83 million shares.

U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) trade information

Sporting 17.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UCAR stock price touched $0.05 or saw a rise of 23.55%. Year-to-date, U Power Ltd shares have moved -70.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.12%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of U Power Ltd (NASDAQ:UCAR) have changed -34.53%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.67 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.08.