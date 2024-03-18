How Is The Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) has a beta value of -1.11 and has seen 2.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $19.53M, closed the last trade at $0.07 per share which meant it lost -$0.01 on the day or -6.84% during that session. The BENF stock price is -23471.43% off its 52-week high price of $16.50 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.07. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.62 million shares.

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) trade information

Sporting -6.84% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the BENF stock price touched $0.07 or saw a rise of 27.08%. Year-to-date, Beneficient shares have moved -85.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) have changed -75.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.73.