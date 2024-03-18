How Is The ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ: ATAI) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 0.46 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $273.09M, closed the recent trade at $1.64 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -7.06% during that session. The ATAI stock price is -45.73% off its 52-week high price of $2.39 and 37.8% above the 52-week low of $1.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.49 million shares.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) trade information

Sporting -7.06% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the ATAI stock price touched $1.64 or saw a rise of 20.0%. Year-to-date, ATAI Life Sciences N.V. shares have moved 16.67%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V. (NASDAQ:ATAI) have changed -8.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.53 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.25.