How Is The Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AKRO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) has a beta value of -0.37 and has seen 5.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.90B, closed the last trade at $27.54 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.62% during that session. The AKRO stock price is -111.98% off its 52-week high price of $58.38 and 59.15% above the 52-week low of $11.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.41 million shares.

Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) trade information

Sporting 0.62% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AKRO stock price touched $27.54 or saw a rise of 14.74%. Year-to-date, Akero Therapeutics Inc shares have moved 17.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) have changed 26.62%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.4 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.68.