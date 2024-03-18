How Is Nano X Imaging Ltd.(NASDAQ: NNOX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 5.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $617.59M, closed the last trade at $10.78 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 7.58% during that session. The NNOX stock price is -110.48% off its 52-week high price of $22.69 and 54.64% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information

Sporting 7.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NNOX stock price touched $10.78 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Nano X Imaging Ltd shares have moved 69.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) have changed 69.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.