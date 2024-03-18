How Is Nano X Imaging Ltd.(NASDAQ: NNOX) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) has a beta value of 2.17 and has seen 5.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $617.59M, closed the last trade at $10.78 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 7.58% during that session. The NNOX stock price is -110.48% off its 52-week high price of $22.69 and 54.64% above the 52-week low of $4.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.48 million shares.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) trade information
Sporting 7.58% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NNOX stock price touched $10.78 or saw a rise of 4.52%. Year-to-date, Nano X Imaging Ltd shares have moved 69.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX) have changed 69.50%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.43.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NNOX) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Nano X Imaging Ltd shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.72% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 37.81%, compared to 19.60% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -168.36% over the past 5 years.
NNOX Dividends
Nano X Imaging Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report between May 20 and May 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Nano X Imaging Ltd (NASDAQ:NNOX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 9.14% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 23.50% with a share float percentage of 25.86%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Nano X Imaging Ltd having a total of 159 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.43 million shares worth more than $53.2 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 6.23% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.09 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $16.81 million and represent 1.97% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 1.89% shares in the company for having 1.04 million shares of worth $8.68 million while later fund manager owns 0.41 million shares of worth $5.08 million as of Jul 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.74% of company’s outstanding stock.