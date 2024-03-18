How Is JOANN Inc.(NASDAQ: JOAN) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 7.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -15.34% during that session. The JOAN stock price is -1035.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.19K shares.
JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information
Sporting -15.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JOAN stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 24.76%. Year-to-date, JOANN Inc shares have moved -56.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) have changed -66.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.59.
JOANN Inc (JOAN) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that JOANN Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -78.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -176.47%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 228.60% and 26.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -1.60%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $709.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $470.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2024.
JOAN Dividends
JOANN Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.16% with a share float percentage of 75.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with JOANN Inc having a total of 34 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. with over 28.34 million shares worth more than $24.77 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. held 67.64% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the holding of over 2.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 4.77% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Royce Micro-Cap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.86% shares in the company for having 0.36 million shares of worth $0.32 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $0.19 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.52% of company’s outstanding stock.