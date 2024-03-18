How Is JOANN Inc.(NASDAQ: JOAN) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) has a beta value of 1.05 and has seen 7.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.17M, closed the recent trade at $0.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -15.34% during that session. The JOAN stock price is -1035.0% off its 52-week high price of $2.27 and 0.0% above the 52-week low of $0.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.29 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 344.19K shares.

JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) trade information

Sporting -15.34% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JOAN stock price touched $0.20 or saw a rise of 24.76%. Year-to-date, JOANN Inc shares have moved -56.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -15.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of JOANN Inc (NASDAQ:JOAN) have changed -66.35%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.22 million shares shorted with days to cover at 15.59.