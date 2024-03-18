How Is GrafTech International Ltd.. (NYSE: EAF) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) has a beta value of 1.17 and has seen 7.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $428.91M, closed the last trade at $1.67 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 0.60% during that session. The EAF stock price is -218.56% off its 52-week high price of $5.32 and 29.34% above the 52-week low of $1.18. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.67 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.02 million shares.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) trade information

Sporting 0.60% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EAF stock price touched $1.67 or saw a rise of 17.73%. Year-to-date, GrafTech International Ltd. shares have moved -23.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) have changed 24.63%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.89 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.43.