How Is Danimer Scientific Inc.(NYSE: DNMR) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) has a beta value of 1.54 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $137.74M, closed the last trade at $1.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The DNMR stock price is -240.0% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.03 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) trade information

Sporting -1.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DNMR stock price touched $1.35 or saw a rise of 25.41%. Year-to-date, Danimer Scientific Inc shares have moved 32.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -19.16%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Danimer Scientific Inc (NYSE:DNMR) have changed 35.49%. Short interest in the company has seen 22.1 million shares shorted with days to cover at 22.61.