How Is Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) has a beta value of 3.61 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.47B, closed the recent trade at $34.11 per share which meant it gained $0.4 on the day or 1.19% during that session. The AFRM stock price is -53.86% off its 52-week high price of $52.48 and 74.2% above the 52-week low of $8.80. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.9 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.97 million shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) trade information

Sporting 1.19% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the AFRM stock price touched $34.11 or saw a rise of 15.4%. Year-to-date, Affirm Holdings Inc shares have moved -30.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.33%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Affirm Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AFRM) have changed -17.93%. Short interest in the company has seen 29.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.35.