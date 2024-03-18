Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 1.09 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.57B, closed the recent trade at $1.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.96% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -76.13% off its 52-week high price of $2.73 and 49.68% above the 52-week low of $0.78. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 12.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 13.83 million shares.

Sporting -0.96% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the LUMN stock price touched $1.55 or saw a rise of 12.23%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies Inc shares have moved -15.03%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN) have changed -2.81%. Short interest in the company has seen 143.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.19.

Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Lumen Technologies Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.97% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -250.00%, compared to 19.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -90.00% and -120.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -8.40%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.37 billion for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.33 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -45.15% over the past 5 years.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 30 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lumen Technologies Inc (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.45% with a share float percentage of 68.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lumen Technologies Inc having a total of 627 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 152.31 million shares worth more than $238.37 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.08% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 118.33 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $185.18 million and represent 11.72% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jan 30, 2024, the former fund manager holds about 4.66% shares in the company for having 47.06 million shares of worth $73.65 million while later fund manager owns 31.78 million shares of worth $49.73 million as of Dec 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.15% of company’s outstanding stock.