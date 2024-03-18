Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : Iris Energy Ltd (IREN)

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) has a beta value of 3.06 and has seen 7.95 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $297.85M, closed the last trade at $4.60 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.88% during that session. The IREN stock price is -110.65% off its 52-week high price of $9.69 and 44.57% above the 52-week low of $2.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.35 million shares.

Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) trade information

Sporting 0.88% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the IREN stock price touched $4.60 or saw a rise of 20.42%. Year-to-date, Iris Energy Ltd shares have moved -35.66%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -14.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Iris Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) have changed -44.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.46 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.24.