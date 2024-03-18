Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : FREYR Battery Inc. (FREY)

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) has a beta value of 0.70 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $199.79M, closed the last trade at $1.43 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.72% during that session. The FREY stock price is -606.29% off its 52-week high price of $10.10 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $1.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.39 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.98 million shares.

FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) trade information

Sporting -2.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FREY stock price touched $1.43 or saw a rise of 21.86%. Year-to-date, FREYR Battery Inc. shares have moved -23.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -18.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of FREYR Battery Inc. (NYSE:FREY) have changed -21.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.93 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.98.