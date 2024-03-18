Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) has a beta value of 3.45 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.06M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -1046.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 million shares.

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information

Sporting 1.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HSCS stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares have moved -25.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed 4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.