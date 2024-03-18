Heart Test Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) has a beta value of 3.45 and has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.06M, closed the last trade at $0.13 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 1.36% during that session. The HSCS stock price is -1046.15% off its 52-week high price of $1.49 and 15.38% above the 52-week low of $0.11. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.07 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.32 million shares.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) trade information
Sporting 1.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HSCS stock price touched $0.13 or saw a rise of 3.63%. Year-to-date, Heart Test Laboratories Inc shares have moved -25.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS) have changed 4.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.16.
When it comes to discovering hidden gems within the stock market, Stock Wire News has consistently provided invaluable insights. Stock Wire News invites you to explore their upcoming Wealth Building Report. This report will shine a spotlight on little-known companies with the potential for substantial growth in 2024, and it's completely FREE for a limited time.
Claim the free report now by clicking here and start discovering the hidden gems of the market
Sponsored
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (HSCS) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -84.55% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1,900.00%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $300k for the next quarter concluding in Jul 2024.
HSCS Dividends
Heart Test Laboratories Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in April this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Heart Test Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:HSCS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 16.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.89% with a share float percentage of 2.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Heart Test Laboratories Inc having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Virtu Financial LLC with over 0.26 million shares worth more than $32356.0. As of Dec 30, 2023, Virtu Financial LLC held 0.40% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 0.18 million shares as of Dec 30, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $22248.0 and represent 0.28% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.28% shares in the company for having 0.18 million shares of worth $22248.0 while later fund manager owns 42316.0 shares of worth $5361.0 as of Jan 30, 2024, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.