Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95B, closed the recent trade at $5.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The HBI stock price is -4.32% off its 52-week high price of $5.79 and 36.22% above the 52-week low of $3.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.04 million shares.

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information

Sporting -2.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HBI stock price touched $5.55 or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, Hanesbrands Inc shares have moved 24.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) have changed 28.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.