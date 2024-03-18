Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE: HBI) Investors To Reap Big Returns Again

Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1.32 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.95B, closed the recent trade at $5.55 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -2.20% during that session. The HBI stock price is -4.32% off its 52-week high price of $5.79 and 36.22% above the 52-week low of $3.54. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 15.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 9.04 million shares.
Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) trade information
Sporting -2.20% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HBI stock price touched $5.55 or saw a rise of 4.15%. Year-to-date, Hanesbrands Inc shares have moved 24.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.64%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) have changed 28.00%. Short interest in the company has seen 45.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.
Hanesbrands Inc (HBI) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Hanesbrands Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.98% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 633.33%, compared to 4.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -16.70% and 1,100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -5.40%.
6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.19 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.34 billion for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024.
HBI Dividends
Hanesbrands Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 01 and May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.47% with a share float percentage of 90.24%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hanesbrands Inc having a total of 526 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 55.66 million shares worth more than $252.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Blackrock Inc. held 15.91% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 38.49 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.75 million and represent 11.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 6.75% shares in the company for having 23.62 million shares of worth $93.55 million while later fund manager owns 10.87 million shares of worth $49.33 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.11% of company’s outstanding stock.