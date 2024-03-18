Groupon Inc (GRPN) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) has a beta value of 1.70 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $494.22M, closed the recent trade at $12.69 per share which meant it gained $0.1 on the day or 0.83% during that session. The GRPN stock price is -54.14% off its 52-week high price of $19.56 and 77.23% above the 52-week low of $2.89. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.77 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 978.03K shares.

Sporting 0.83% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the GRPN stock price touched $12.69 or saw a rise of 35.12%. Year-to-date, Groupon Inc shares have moved -1.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -27.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) have changed -29.43%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.51.

Groupon Inc (GRPN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Groupon Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 7.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 103.85%, compared to 17.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 87.70% and 100.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -2.20%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $119.12 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $118.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2024. Year-ago sales stood $121.61 million and $129.11 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -2.00% for the current quarter and -8.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 265.38% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.90%.

GRPN Dividends

Groupon Inc is expected to release its next earnings report between May 08 and May 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.72% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.86% with a share float percentage of 97.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Groupon Inc having a total of 139 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Pale Fire Capital Se with over 6.72 million shares worth more than $39.7 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Pale Fire Capital Se held 21.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Maple Rock Capital Partners, Inc., with the holding of over 2.03 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $11.97 million and represent 6.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.24% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $4.13 million while later fund manager owns 0.36 million shares of worth $1.94 million as of May 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.